Four civil guards were injured this morning during a shooting in Alicante. The agents were hit when they tried to carry out a search in a chalet in the district of El Moralet in the framework of the so-called ‘operation Sarpa’ against the cultivation of marijuana in the province.

The officials were received at around 6:50 in the morning with shotgun fire by a male of Polish nationality, who managed to barricade himself in the house at the moment when the operation of the Citizen Security Units (USECIC) of the armed institute broke in. in the chalet

The shooter surprised the uniformed men when they, after introducing themselves shouting “Civil Guard”, proceeded to open the garden gate of the house. The officials were fired upon just at the most delicate moment on record, since they did not have any parapets nearby.

Even so, the agents managed to respond to the ambush with their service weapons, then engaging in an intense firefight that lasted for several minutes. The shooting did not end until the officials managed to hit the shooter on the shoulder, at which point he laid down his weapons. Together with this man, his son, the main objective of the operation, surrendered.

ricochets and splinters



The civil guards were evacuated to the Alicante General Hospital. Of the four injured, only one of the agents is concerned, who has a direct gunshot wound to the arm and is under observation. The other two were wounded by the ricochet of the bullets and splinters in the hands and face, among other parts of the body.

The place where the events occurred is a single-family house with two floors, about 80 square meters in area, which has several annexes, located on a plot of about 2,000 square meters, located in a rural area on the outskirts of Alicante capital.

The ‘Sarpa operation’, which ended in a shooting this Tuesday, is being carried out by the Investigation Area of ​​the Civil Guard of San Vicente del Raspeig and so far six people have been arrested throughout the province of Alicante, including the two arrested in the shooting.

The agents arrived at the El Moralet chalet where the shooting took place, after a suspicious parcel shipment was detected last Wednesday, which was going to carry out one of the main objectives – the shooter’s son – from Alicante bound for Ireland. With the permission of the Court of Instruction number 1 of Alicante, which directs this case, the package was opened last Thursday. Inside, in a 50-liter thermos, there were 3.5 kilos of marijuana buds in 27 small packages, pressed and vacuum packed.

After the discovery, the Civil Guard decided this Tuesday to proceed with the searches and arrests of the four homes where the main objectives of the gang were located, one in Torrellano, another in San Vicente del Raspeig, and another two in La Partida from El Moralet, all of them in Alicante. In the raids, the agents seized, among other effects, various amounts of cocaine, buds and marijuana plants.