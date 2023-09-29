Epic Games It is going to increase the price of V-Bucksthe in-game currency of Fortnitestarting next month, with an increase in the value of in-game currency compared to real money occurring in October 2023 in several countries, including Europe and the USA.

This increase will therefore also be valid in Italypart of the “Eurozone countries” that will see the increase applied during the month of October, as reported by Epic Games, based on the new table published in the team’s official post.

As you can see in the image below, the increases are evident regarding the packages of V-bucks, modified based on “economic factors such as inflation and currency fluctuation”, as reported by Epic Games.