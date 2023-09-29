Epic Games It is going to increase the price of V-Bucksthe in-game currency of Fortnitestarting next month, with an increase in the value of in-game currency compared to real money occurring in October 2023 in several countries, including Europe and the USA.
This increase will therefore also be valid in Italypart of the “Eurozone countries” that will see the increase applied during the month of October, as reported by Epic Games, based on the new table published in the team’s official post.
As you can see in the image below, the increases are evident regarding the packages of V-bucks, modified based on “economic factors such as inflation and currency fluctuation”, as reported by Epic Games.
V-Bucks will cost more from October
These changes do not include the price of the Fortnite Crew subscription, which will remain unchanged, but the increase will be felt on the popular V-buck packages, as visible in the table.
Among these we see increases ranging from 1 euro to 10 euros on the richest packages.
In this case, as we can see, the most evident variations in the prices will be the following:
- 1000 V-buck bundle – from 7.99 to 8.99 euros
- Bundle 2800 V-buck – from 19.99 to 22.99 euros
- 5000 V-buck bundle – from 31.99 to 36.99 euros
- Bundle 13500 V-buck – from 79.99 to 89.99 euros
Epic Games has been going through a rather complicated phase in economic terms lately, with CEO Tim Sweeney declaring that profits are lower than the expenses incurred by the company. This also prompted an internal restructuring that will lead to nearly 900 layoffs among the company’s developers.
