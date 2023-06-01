













Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3: Start time and Battle Pass details

To give you a good idea of ​​what awaits you in the coming months for Fortnitewhich is one of the most played video games of the generation and which already has its season of ranked games, we are going to tell you everything you need to know about the Chapter 4 Season 3.

Everything we know about Fortnite: Chapter 4 Season 3

When does Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 end?

According to the information revealed by the battle royale of Epic Games, Season 3 will end on Friday, June 9 at 11pm Pacific Time, 0:00am on June 10 Central Mexico Time.

This means that there will not be some kind of event like in the seasons of chapter 3. Most likely, Epic Games it will enter some kind of maintenance phase by pausing the game and a few hours later you will have to download an update to continue playing Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 would have a primitive environment with everything and Optimus Prime

Fortnite is no stranger to leaks, much less to players mining data for information for what’s to come for this video game as a service. The issue here is that on a loading screen it is possible to appreciate that a couple of things will happen: we will have a skin of Optimus Prime and we’ll be riding what appear to be velociraptors.

Source: SHIINA

Shiina, the account of Twitter who revealed this information says that Optimus Prime it will not be a skin that you will have to unlock, just like it happened with Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan, if not that you will have to buy it eventually. This is a fact that we will have to corroborate in due course.

What other details should we expect?

Based on the filtered image, we can imagine that a season is coming where not only the jungle will reign, we will also be able to ride velociraptors, a detail that had already happened in other seasons of Fortnite.

Could it be that the futuristic Japan-style city that we have had since the second season will disappear? Most likely, this is the case, because generally, the changes from one season to another undergo a rather abrupt aesthetic adjustment.

To this we must add that the idea fits with the possible collaboration of Transformers: Rise of the Beastsso we would not only have Optimus Primebut to other characters from said film.

According to the leaks, we will have a sniper rifle with a thermal sight of a single shot, also a new pistol, as well as a drum shotgun that will be legendary.

Last but not least, everything indicates that Fortnite it will have several limited time events such as a supposed car race that will remind you of Mario Kart and that will come with its own battle pass. Let’s not rule out that it is some kind of way to promote Rocket League.

How much does the Fortnite battle pass cost?

In the event that it has not occurred to you to save your V-Bucks (or turkeys) to pay for the pass of season 3 of chapter 4 of Fortnitewe remind you that it costs you the not inconsiderable amount of 950 V-Bucks.

A thousand V-Bucks in Mexican pesos, which cover the battle pass very well, cost you – in the Epic Games Store – the not inconsiderable amount of 165 MXN. Another way to get the battle pass is by paying the fortnite club which costs the non-negligible amount of 249 MXN per month.

In this way, you would already have access to exclusive additional content per month and to that battle pass. Are you excited to play the new that will come to Epic Games Battle Royale? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.