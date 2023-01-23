According to insider Alex Donaldson, Forspoken it would be a title unrecognizable than what was initially presented to Square Enix. Modifying games during development is not an uncommon practice, but in this case we are talking about one of those extreme cases where the game has struggled to find its identity over the years. One of the main causes of the drift of the game would be the farewell of Hajime Tabata from Luminous Productions, which occurred nine months after the founding of the studio, in 2018.

Donaldson, who owns and operates RPG Site, has learned from several trusted sources that Forspoken was changed several times in the making, as he explained in a tweet: “People have told me that the initial design is unrecognizable in the product This happens to many mid-development games, but Forspoken seems to be the case indeed extremewhere it was really grilled in terms of changes and transformations.”

In a subsequent tweet Donaldon said that many of the criticisms received by Forspoken seem to be symptomatic of these continuous changes in the direction of the game, moreover clearly visible in the same and in some evident truncations.

