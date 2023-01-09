Square Enix and Luminous Productions have released a new cinematic trailer for their upcoming title, Forspoken voiced by lead actress Ella Balinska at the launch of the game, which will be available on January 24, 2023. Forspoken stars Frey Holland, a teenager who is mysteriously catapulted from New York City to the cruel landscapes of Athia. As she tries to make her way home, Frey will have to look within herself to overcome battles against the twisted Breakbeasts and the Tanthas. Forspoken is the first Luminous project to be designed specifically for PS5, and is the evolution of the historic Project Athia tech demo. After several postponements, the game is about to see the light, as an exclusive time on consoles and also on PC. In fact, Forspoken will be released simultaneously on PS5 and PC on January 24, 2023. To try it before buying, you can download a demo, available only for PlayStation, which allows you to play a level within the game to experience the parkour mechanics through the which the protagonist fights.