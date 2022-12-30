With the end of the year about to end, there are several people who decide to leave the parties and outings aside to stay at home, have dinner and spend a pleasant moment with family or friends. If you are one of those who would prefer to watch a movie, the classic Tom Hanks“Forrest Gump”, a tape with a story that led him to win the Oscar for best actor.

In the film, the interpreter shares a role with Gary Sinise, who plays Lieutenant Dan Taylor, a character Forrest meets in the Vietnam War. With a special character, both are protagonists of a scene that goes viral every year, especially at the end of the year.

The New Year with “Forrest Gump”

If you are one of those who will see the tape this Saturday, there is an iconic scene that will take you to spend the New Year with Lieutenant Dan. If you start watching “Forrest Gump” at 10.38.57 pm on December 31, 2022, you will receive 2023 accompanying Gary Sinise’s character.

What is “Forrest Gump” about?

The story narrates the life of Forrest Gump, an Alabama native who was diagnosed with intellectual disability. This does not prevent him from being a witness, and in some cases being a protagonist, of key moments in the history of his country in the second half of the 20th century, specifically between 1945 and 1982.

The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis and starred Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise and Sally Field. “Forrest Gump” can be seen on Netflix.