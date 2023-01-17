Paris (AFP)

The Formula 1 World Championship announced that the 2023 season consists of 23 races, and therefore there will be no alternative to the Chinese Grand Prix, which was canceled due to the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The championship was expected to consist of 24 races this year, but it includes 23 prizes, which is a record in the history of the championship.

And a statement on the official website said: “Formula-1” can confirm that the 2023 season consists of 23 races, which means that the season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5 and ends in Abu Dhabi on November 26, with the Las Vegas Grand Prix joining. The new “calendar” a week before the end of the season.

The Chinese Grand Prix was scheduled to be held in Shanghai on April 16, but was canceled last December due to the ongoing difficulties related to “Covid-19”.

The organizers were scheduled to evaluate alternative options to replace the gap in the “2023 calendar”, to consist of 24 races.

The absence of the China Prize for the fourth consecutive season since the beginning of the epidemic leaves a gap between the Australian race on April 2 and the Azerbaijan race on the 30th.