F.ormel-1 pilot Sebastian Vettel would have liked a general speed limit on German motorways from the new federal government. “Of course I am therefore disappointed,” said the 34-year-old of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. Vettel added: “But it will come one way or the other, I think. It’s only a matter of time.”

The plans for a speed limit on motorways had failed during the explorations of the traffic light parties at the FDP, which now also provides the transport minister in Volker Wissing.

Fan of change

Basically, Vettel thinks the change of government in Berlin is good. “I’m a fan of change. I feel like many: I don’t want to wait any longer, we can no longer afford it, ”said the Hessian, who recently attracted attention himself with increased commitment to the protection of the environment and the climate and against racism.

Vettel emphasized again that he would like more courage to change in Formula 1. “To the outside world, Formula 1 always wants to appear open in its communication. On the inside, I honestly lack that courage, ”said the four-time world champion. When it comes to reforms to the racing series, there is “definitely still a lot of room for improvement.”

“It’s about setting an example”

As examples, Vettel cited a more resource-efficient racing calendar and a more modern engine that is powered by fuels from renewable energies. “Banning plastic on the grandstands and in the paddock can also make a big difference. Of course, that wouldn’t save the world. But it’s about setting an example and showing that it is possible without, “said Vettel.

He would also like to have a discussion with climate activist Greta Thunberg. “We probably share a lot of views when it comes to Formula 1,” said Vettel and raved about the 19-year-old Swede: “A real role model that the whole world should follow and, above all, older men should pay more attention.”