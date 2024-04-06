The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who commands the World Cup Formula 1will start from pole position in the Japanese Grand Prix, after getting the best time in qualifications.

The three-time world champion reached his fourth pole this year and surpassed his Mexican teammate Sergio Pérez and the British Lando Norris (McLaren).

Verstappen completed his best lap in one minute 28 seconds and 197 thousandths on the difficult track of Suzukijust 66 thousandths ahead of Pérez.

Max Verstappen. Photo:AFP AND EFE Share

“It was very tight at the end. This track is very delicate. It doesn't always work, when you want to go to the limit,” said Verstappen.

At stake in this Saturday midnight competition in Colombia is the leader of the category. Verstappen leads the championship with 51 points and follows him Charles Leclerc, who has 47 units.

In the third box is Pérez, who has 46 points and Carlos Sainz It is fourth with 40 units, so F-1 is on fire.

“We have to work on our long runs, since we haven't been entirely satisfied with them; and we still think we can make an effort to control the balance of the car a little more,” he said.

And I add: “It wasn't perfect. I would love to be doing perfect laps every time, but that's not possible. Still, being on pole thanks to a lap that I think could have been better is great.”

Verstappen seems to have no rival. He has won two of the races of the year, but on the track he is the fastest of them all. In addition, he has an unmatched car and excellent direction from the pits.

