The arrival of a new team to the Formula 1 remains a controversial topic. At the beginning of the month, the FIA He confirmed that the process to register new teams was in place, which has not been well received by most of the teams that are currently in the category and who consider that it could be detrimental to have new teams.

About, Guenther Steinerteam leader Haasconsidered that the arrival of an eleventh team in Formula 1 would be risky. He stressed that currently the 10 teams have stable structures and no financial problems, so a greater distribution of prizes could affect them at some point.

“An eleventh team, I don’t know what it could contribute, but I’m not the one who decides. They are issues of Liberty Media and the FIA, they are the ones who manage the general business of Formula 1. At this moment there is no advantage for a new team to come. There is only risk, there is no benefit,” Steiner said in an interview with Sky.

Steiner considered that the category has had significant growth so that the 10 scucerías have stability and that they should continue that way. “Five years ago you got a team for nothing. You got their structure, nobody wanted it, because their idea was to leave the business, but now everyone wants a team.”

“There are many people who seek to reach the Formula 1 It is in a good moment and the ten teams that are there are financially stable”, indicated the head of Haas, who reiterated that the current teams would not have a benefit with the arrival of a new team, for which he sees no reason to run a unnecessary risk.

“It is a very good environment at the moment, nobody is suffering. Therefore, if we can an eleventh team that is going to affect the distribution of prizes, there would be the risk that someone will have problems moving forward in the future. So I don’t know why do you have to run that risk if there are no advantages”, he concluded steiner.