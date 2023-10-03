The International Automobile Federation (FIA) announced this Monday that it had given the green light to Andretti Formula Racing to become the eleventh team on the Formula 1 grid. after having accepted your candidacy for the third and final phase of the selection process.

The Andretti team was the only one of the four candidates present in the second phase of the process to reach the next stage, but His place on the grid is still subject to reaching a commercial agreement with Liberty Media, F1 rights holder.

We will proceed to our own evaluation of the solidity of this candidacy

“We take note of the FIA’s conclusions regarding the first and second phases of its process and will now proceed with our own assessment of the strength of this bid,” F1 said in a statement.

The FIA, governing body of the sport of

motorsports, launched in January a process aimed at allowing potential new participants in the World Cup starting in 2025 or 2026.

Mohammed Ben Sulayen, President of the FIA ​​added: “The FIA ​​is obliged to approve applications that meet the Expressions of Interest application requirements and we have adhered to that procedure in deciding that Andretti Formula Racing LLC’s application would proceed to the next stage of the application process. Andretti Formula Racing LLC was the only entity that met the established selection criteria in all material aspects. I congratulate Michael Andretti and his team for their thorough presentation. “I also want to thank all potential teams for their interest and participation.”

The position of the other teams

Most existing equipment They opposed the expansion, while the new year’s calendar could feature a record number of 24 Grand Prix.

The Andretti team’s candidacy is led by Michael Andretti, former F1 driver and son of Mario Andretti, F1 world champion in 1978. Andretti Global relaunched its F1 bid earlier this year by announcing a collaboration with General Motors to provide Cadillac engines to the proposed team.

Millionaire business

The refusal of the ten Formula 1 teams is due to the fact that They see it as unfeasible to distribute the television rights of the big tent of motorsport in 11 teams starting in 2025.

According to information from several experts, at this time, the rights They are valued at 11 billion dollars and if they were distributed, each team would lose a significant amount of funding.

In fact, journalist Karun Chandhok revealed that Formula 1 would have requested close to 600 million dollars from the Andretti team to cover the possible problems that their arrival may cause and ‘compensate’ the other teams on the grid.

