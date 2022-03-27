IIn the risky race in Saudi Arabia, world champion Max Verstappen showed his new title rival Charles Leclerc the limits. In a gripping duel on the final laps, the Formula 1 champion in the Red Bull squeezed past the long-leading Ferrari star in Jeddah on Sunday and clinched his first win in the second race of the season. Behind world championship leader Leclerc, his teammate Carlos Sainz finished third. “It was a great race, we fought hard,” said Verstappen.

One day after Mick Schumacher’s brutal crash, the World Championship race remained without any serious incidents, but delivered furious excitement at the end. After the Red Bulls’ double failure last week, Verstappen is back on track thanks to a nerve-racking performance. Teammate Sergio Perez, who started from pole position, finished fourth.

Nico Hülkenberg, the representative of the corona-infected Sebastian Vettel, finished twelfth in the Aston Martin without points again. Lewis Hamilton had to settle for tenth place in the once again weakening Mercedes.

In the shadow of the attack

For Formula 1 it was a weekend full of worries. The impact of a rocket near the track had already led to lengthy discussions about hosting the Grand Prix on Friday. The attack by the Houthi rebels, against whom Saudi Arabia is at war in Yemen, intensified the debate over the race host. The kingdom has been criticized for human rights violations. “We firmly believe that what we do has a great positive influence,” said Formula 1 Managing Director Stefano Domenicali, defending his commitment to the World Championship race on the Red Sea.

The next moment of shock followed on Saturday in qualifying. Mick Schumacher lost control of his Haas and crashed into a wall at more than 250 kilometers per hour. The 23-year-old survived the frightening crash without any major injuries, but was withdrawn from the race by his team.

Because the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda also had to park his Alpha Tauri with a technical defect shortly before the start, only 18 pilots started the race. Perez was the first Mexican in history to take a pole position in Formula 1 and initially defended it confidently. Leclerc claimed second place with a little more effort. Ferrari teammate Sainz, on the other hand, had to let Verstappen pass after a few meters.







Safety-Car reshuffles the top quartet

As at the season opener in Bahrain, Ferrari and Red Bull showed that they currently have the strongest cars in the field. The quartet quickly managed to pull away at the top. Leader Perez was the first to get fresh tires – and was unlucky. Because Nicholas Latifi hit his Williams against the wall, the safety car had to be deployed. Leclerc and Verstappen saved time during their pit stop and got back on the track before Perez.

At the restart, the Mexican had to let Sainz pass without resistance because he had previously pushed him too hard at the pit exit. So both Red Bull drivers went back to chasing a Ferrari in front of them.







Verstappen complained several times on the pit radio about alleged rule violations by Leclerc. Last year, the Dutchman caused a controversy in Jeddah when he provoked a rear-end collision with Lewis Hamilton in the title duel.

Spectacular chase

It wasn’t quite as dramatic this time. However, several retirements due to technical defects resulted in a virtual safety car and an exciting final phase. After the race was approved, Verstappen drew close to Leclerc and squeezed past twice. But the Ferrari driver kept his nerve and regained first place.

The scenes were reminiscent of Bahrain a week earlier, when both had also dueled for rounds. Verstappen yelled frustrated into the radio, saw himself disadvantaged. But he didn’t give up – and was still successful at the next attempt. Leclerc tried to counter again. But Verstappen did not let the victory be taken away.