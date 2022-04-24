Monday, April 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Does the wet track pound immediately in the opening round, will Bottas leap towards the top? HS follows Imola’s F1 race moment by moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A duel between Ferrari and Red Bull is expected in the fourth race of the season.

Formula 1 season the fourth race will be run in Imola, Italy, and Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas starts the race from the seventh square. Bottas ’best quote this season is sixth place in the opening race.

HS is watching the race starting at 4pm moment by moment.

Red Bull will leave Imola’s race on a wet track Max Verstappen ahead of the World Championships by far the leading Ferrari Charles Leclerc.

#Formula #wet #track #pound #immediately #opening #Bottas #leap #top #Imolas #race #moment #moment

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

A bitter point in Álvarez Claro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.