Ralf Schumacher will not analyze the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia from the circuit in Jeddah for German television. The former driver has decided to leave the country after yesterday’s rocket attack on an oil depot near the circuit.

“This is no longer normal,” the German told international media. ,,If it’s really an attack, then I’m really surprised what everyone is still doing here. Then you have to pack all your stuff and leave, right? I do the analysis from Germany. Maybe I’ll be in time for the third free practice that starts at 3 p.m..”

The leadership of Formula 1 and the FIA ​​motorsport federation made it clear in a joint statement earlier today that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will continue as usual. The announcement follows a reaction from Formula 1 director Stefano Domenicali, who announced yesterday that the race will not be cancelled.

oil depot

Domenicali spoke for hours with concerned drivers and team bosses after a rocket attack on an oil depot near the track in Jeddah. According to him, the local authorities have guaranteed the safety of everyone. Formula 1 and FIA confirm this in a statement.





This morning, clouds of smoke were still visible from the track around the site of the attack. The third free practice starts on Saturday at 3 p.m. Dutch time. Qualifying will start at 6:00 PM.

Rebels

Yemeni rebels carried out a rocket attack on a complex of the state oil company Aramco, about 10 kilometers away from the circuit, during the first free practice on Friday. A thick cloud of smoke spread through the air and was clearly visible from the street circuit in Jeddah.





