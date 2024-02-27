The first-born son and namesake of former US President Donald Trump received and opened a letter at his home in Florida that contained a white powder whose exact nature is still unknown, local media reported this Tuesday, citing sources close to the family. .

“The results of the test to which the substance was subjected did not give certainty as to what exactly it is.e, but the officials who went (to Donald Trump Jr.'s house) do not believe it was lethal,” a spokesperson for the former president's son told ABC News.

(We invite you to continue reading: Biden is 'hopeful' to reach a ceasefire in Gaza by next Monday).

Trump's son, who has two sons and two daughters, opened the letter on the afternoon of February 26 that arrived at his home in Jupiter (Florida), a town near Palm Beach, where his father resides. and when he saw the white powder inside he left it immediately and notified the police.

A team that included specialists in the management of dangerous substances went to Donald Trump's house, took charge of the letter and took it to a laboratory to determine what it contained.

According to the chain C.B.S., As the first analyzes were inconclusive, others are being carried out.

(Also: Hungary approves and lifts the last obstacle to Sweden's entry into NATO).

At the same time, an investigation was opened in which, in addition to federal police, agents from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and officials from the US Postal Service collaborate.

The former president's first-born son told the conservative media MxM News that This is the second time he has received a letter with a substance inside.

“If this had happened twice to a prominent Democrat, there would have been congressional hearings, but since my last name is Trump, the media will forget about this in a day,” he said.

Donald Trump Jr., 46, is the eldest son of the former president (2017-2021), who this Tuesday is campaigning to obtain the Republican presidential nomination to compete in the November elections of this year, after having suffered a defeat at the polls in 2020 that he has never acknowledged.

(Also: The cases being studied by the US Court that would determine the future of social networks).

The 77-year-old conservative politician and businessman has swept every state primary held to date and just defeated former Gov. Nikki Haley, the only other contender for the Republican nomination, in her home state of South Carolina.

At the same time, he is involved in a tangle of judicial processes for accusations ranging from his alleged involvement in an insurrection to prevent the current US president, Democrat Joe Biden, from assuming the Presidency in January 2021, to sexual assaults. and improper payments to a porn actress in exchange for her silence, including mishandling of classified documents and criminal business practices.

Trump claims that he is innocent of everything he is accused of and that he is the victim of a conspiracy to prevent him from reaching the White House again.



EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO