Washington, United States.- A former agent of nypd (USA) was sentenced for having participated in the storming the capitol on January 6, 2021.

Sara Carpenter, 53, was found guilty of eight crimesincluding civil disobedience, by a federal judge in the District of Columbia, the Justice Department reported Friday.

“His actions and those of others disrupted the joint session of Congress in which electoral votes related to the presidential election were counted,” the US attorney general’s office said in a statement.

Carpenter pushed and punched police officers who were trying to protect Capitol security, Justice described.

Some 1,000 people have been arrested in connection with the investigations into the assault on the legislative building and more than 300 of them have been charged with crimes for assaulting police officers or preventing them from doing their job, according to figures from the authorities.

On January 6, 2021, hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington DC, as lawmakers were holding a session to certify the results of the presidential election. See also This is the intercontinental missile that the United States Army tested