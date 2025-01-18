Huawei presented its luxury electric car, named Stelato S9, in early August thanks to a collaboration with the automobile manufacturer BAIC Group.

This car has a 100 kWh battery, is available in two versions—Max and Ultra—, offers up to 816 kilometers of autonomy in the Max and 721 kilometers in the Ultra, the Max model has a power of 304 HP and the Ultra reaches 516 HP, incorporates a voice assistant powered by artificial intelligence (AI), has the intelligent assisted driving system ‘Advanced Driving System 3.0’ and, surprisingly, both versions charge from 30% to 80% in 15 minutes at any charging station. But, Can you imagine that a robotic arm could charge the electric car for you?

With the aim of reinforcing its innovation strategy, Huawei presents a autonomous robotic arm that is designed to charge electric vehiclesThis way, the driver does not need to get out of the car to manually connect the charging cable.

As you can see in the video below, the Huawei Maextro S800 car is parked next to the charger that is equipped with the robotic arm, in this way, it can plug in automatically.

When the charging function is activated remotely, the car autonomously begins to search for a charging point and, once found, the electric vehicle parks next to it and the robotic arm introduce the charging gun. Later, once completed, the arm automatically unplugs and payment proceeds.





This entire procedure promotes the idea of ​​​​betting on the driver’s comfort and streamlining manual tasks, taking into account that the car owner does not need to leave his vehicle to be able to connect it to a charging base.

Regarding integrated technology, this arm incorporates a 600 kW charger from Huaweithus, providing 100 kWh in just ten minutes. And, regarding its availability, the newspaper CarNewsChina reveals that “mass production will begin in the second quarter of 2025”.

