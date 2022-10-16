According to reports, a match between Leeds United and Arsenal, the leader of London, was temporarily suspended shortly after its start due to a power outage.

The power outage caused problems in the communication systems between the arena referee and the video assistant referee.

After 10 minutes, the match referee spoke with the coaches of the two teams and asked the players of the two teams to return to the dressing room amid jeers from the audience.

The stadium announcer told the fans that the stoppage occurred as a result of the power outage, adding that work is underway to restore the electricity and solve the emergency technical problem.

It is expected that the match will resume, as the players of both teams will return to the field to warm up again.