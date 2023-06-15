Mohamed, 25, played this season with Nantes on loan from Galatasaray, the Turkish league champion, scoring 11 goals and passing 5 assists in 51 games in various competitions..

The purchase option was estimated at more than 6 million euros, according to several media outlets.

Nantes, who avoided relegation by finishing in 16th place, fined Mohamed in May after refusing to play against Toulouse in protest of the league’s campaign against homophobia..

The Egyptian striker scored the goal of beating Guinea 2-1 in the African Nations qualifiers on Wednesday, to guarantee the “Pharaohs” team, the record holder for the number of titles (7), its ticket to the finals scheduled in Ivory Coast in early 2024..