Sunday, August 14, 2022
Football | The local struggle between Chelsea and Tottenham ended with the coaches walking out

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2022
in World Europe
Harry Kane saved a draw for Tottenham with his goal.

Chelsea and Tottenhan met in the London local tie at Stamford Bridge, when the second round of matches in the English Premier League continued on Sunday.

Emotions rippled through the match and went overboard after the final whistle. Current head coach of Tottenham, ex-head coach of Chelsea Antonio Conte and the current head coach of the home team Thomas Tuchel argued while shaking hands and both were shown red.

In the field Chelsea dominated the proceedings but failed to secure full league points. Star striker of the away team Harry Kane scored his opening goal of the season and tied the score at 2–2 in overtime.

In the second match of the day, the promotion Nottingham surprised Taiwo Awoniyi by hitting the goals of West Ham 1-0.

