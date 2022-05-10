Football The Champions League will be significantly renewed: four more teams and the traditional group stage will end

Uefa license for all Finnish clubs participating in the European Games.

Football the competition system for the men’s championship league will change significantly in 2024, says the uefa.

The number of teams in the prestigious club team competition will increase from 32 to 36 for the period 2024–2025, when the traditional group stage will also be abandoned in the competition.

From the 2024–2025 season, the group stage of the Champions League will be played as a single “series”, with each team playing eight matches, four on the home field and four on the away field.

The top eight teams in the league advance directly to the top 16 playoffs, while the 9-24th place finisher will play a two-part match from the playoffs.

Today, the teams play six matches in the group stage in the blocks of four teams.

“We are confident that with this chosen format, we will be able to improve the balance of competition and generate revenue that we can distribute to clubs, leagues and the grassroots of continental football,” said Uefan. Alexander Ceferin said.

There will also be a 36-team league model in the Europa League and Conference League. In the future, the teams in the Europa League will play eight matches in the opening phase of the league, while in the Conference League each team will play six matches.

All The Finnish clubs that have entered next season’s international club team competitions meet the licensing conditions of the European Football Association’s Uefa, the Finnish Football Association said on Tuesday.

The Football Association’s UEFA and League Licensing Committee considered the license applications at its meeting on Monday, and found that the club that had won the place in the 2022-23 European Games on the basis of all last season met the conditions of the license.

In men, HJK qualifies for the Champions League and KuPS, SJK and the Inter Conference League. In women, KuPS will play in the Champions League qualifiers.

A UEFA license is mandatory for all teams participating in the European Football Association club competitions.