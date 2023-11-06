Fluminense won the Copa Libertadores for the first time. They defeated Boca Juniors 2-1 in a stuck match that became unbalanced in specific plays.

One of them, that of the first goal, that of German Canoborn in a wall between Jhon Arias and Keno.

By the way, I rescued from a multimedia special published by us a few months ago this text that I wrote as an ode to the wall and that is only now being published here. And it says like this:

“It seems simple. A couple of passes and that’s it. As simple, without difficulties, as breaking an egg. I give it to you, you give it to me. Mine and yours, yours and mine, like bouncing the ball off a wall that returns it later. Hence its name: a simple simile. Football has poetry. Doubtless. And one of the most beautiful verses of his is that wall that draws diamonds on the field in an exact choreography between ball and feet.

“It is so simple, but so paradoxical or, perhaps, so poetic at the same time, because the wall is also the ladder to circumvent walls, the key to open locks. The wall, then, is a door. Pure lyric. It’s passing the ball. In prosaic terms, it is nothing more than a pass. But in the common the poetic is always hidden, since those passes rise as the fundamental basis of the game. I pass the ball to you. I’ll give you the ball back.

Germán Ezequiel Cano lifts the Copa Libertadores. Photo: Antonio Lacerda. Efe

“It is human nature reflected on the court: two individuals who become one, who are united by the supreme grace of the ball. The goal is the essence of a game that is based on the pass. Sharing the ball is the basic substance, the genesis of the team; It is communion in the search for an end. The wall is not just any pass, to be built it must have two conditions.

“The first is that it is first class, that the teammate who receives the initial pass returns the ball in a single touch. He can’t stop it and play with it and then return it to the partner who gave it to him. He also can’t receive the ball, control it and then send it back. To be a wall, hardly obvious, the ball must come back as if bounced off a wall.

“The second requirement to lift the work is that this return be forward, to the place where the teammate who is waiting for the ball to return to his feet after advancing a few meters on the grass has run. It seems as simple as saying James to Cuadrado, Cuadrado to James and… Clack!: with the combination the lock goes off and the gate opens to the goal.

“The wall is the mother of all combinations in football and safeguards the principles of technique, ball control, precision, speed, unmarking, individual skill and association in a couple of passes, in a rebound . It seems so easy: I give it to you, you give it to me. Mine and yours, yours and mine. Simplicity is sometimes the most complex beauty to understand. It’s the blessed wall!”

Note 1: Luis Diaz He is an admirable man. I wouldn’t have been capable of anything in his place. Freedom now for his father! Freedom, now!

Note 2: Millionaires He survived a very brave match in Cúcuta, drew 1-1, and the Colombia Cup has a luxury final: the country’s superclásico, as in the last League. Millionaires against Nacional: fasten your seatbelts!

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

SPORTS Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

