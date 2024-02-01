The incoming and especially outgoing transfers are the main topic in the AD Voetbalpodcast. Why Couhaid Driouech stayed at Excelsior and was not sold to Feyenoord and PSV? Etienne Verhoeff goes through it with Rik Elfrink and Mikos Gouka.

“PSV now has two wingers for all matches,” Elfrink responds to the failure of Driouech's transfer. 'Vertessen is a strategic substitute that you could always bring in. That's gone too. So I would wrap Bakayoko and Lozano in bubble wrap when they are not playing. And you know that Bosz smokes those wingers in matches.

PSV unexpectedly received competition from Feyenoord this week. “It's a bit like being at the checkout and then seeing a Snickers bar on offer,” Gouka says about the interest. 'Feyenoord also had some doubts in recent days whether Driouech would be worth the money. It is a risk and fear at Feyenoord that someone who played in Rotterdam will subsequently make waves at another club.' See also Highland Games spectator died in Geldrop, hit by metal ball

