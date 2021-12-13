20. On the Mediaset channel, an appointment at noon with the draw for the next round of the Champions League and, an hour later, of Europa League.

SKY. The pay TV proposes at 12 on Sky Sport 24 the draw for the Champions League scheduled in Nyon, in the studio Mario Giunta and Leo Di Bello converse with Matteo Marani, Massimo Marianella and Massimo Compagnoni.

Early evening on Sky Sport Calcio with Rome-Spezia, the commentary is entrusted to Andrea Marinozzi flanked by Lorenzo Minotti as commentator and with Angelo Mangiante and Andrea Paventi on the sidelines. In the studio from 20 on the air “La Casa dello Sport” with Giorgia Cenni at the helm with guests Fabio Tavelli, Beppe Bergomi and Riccardo Gentile.

DAZN. The platform proposes at 20.45 the postponement between Rome and Spezia, to the story the couple Mancini and Gobbi with Federica Zille near the benches.

For La Liga, appointment at 21 with Cadiz-Granada.

AMAZON PRIME. The platform that has secured the exclusivity of the best match on Wednesday broadcasts the draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League at noon.

THE PHRASE. “Allegri immediately returned to the field, before the players. This is to make you understand that he wants to start this second half immediately, if he wants to take it home “. Massimo Turci, in the interval between Venice and Juve. Turci is one of the Dazn sidelines who led viewers to reassess the quality of the work of the sidelines of the other broadcasters, starting with Alessandro Antinelli of Rai on the national team.

Meanwhile, speaking of Dazn, there are some inevitable transmission problems for the matches Venice-Juve, Naples-Empoli, Sassuolo-Lazio.

