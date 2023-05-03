Football | Joel Pohjanpalo was his club’s first man with four goals in this millennium

Pohjanpalo has already scored 17 goals for Venezia this season.

Four goal game played on May Day Joel Pohjanpalo did a rather rare trick in his company.

Pohjanpalo, who plays in Venezia in the Italian Serie B, is according to the club’s website the first to score four goals in the same match this millennium.

Venezia won their match against Modena 5–0 thanks to Pohjanpalo’s goals. According to the club, the five-goal victory margin is the biggest since 1966, when the team beat a team called Pro Patria 6–1. The last time the team managed to score five goals was in the same year that Pohjanpalo itself was born: 1994.

Company has also looked at the five biggest leagues in Europe and the second-tier leagues played below them. According to Venezia, Pohjanpalo, 28, is only the fourth player to score four goals in these leagues this season.

At the same time, Pohjanpalo is the best scorer among the Finns playing in these leagues this season. Pohjanpalo has waved the net 17 times this season.

The comparison includes the two highest league levels of Italy, Spain, England, Germany and France.

For example, it clearly lags behind in the comparison Teemu Pukkiwho has scored ten goals this season for Norwich in England’s second highest league level.

Pohjanpalo is playing his first season in Serie B’s Venetian club. Even last season, he played in the Turkish league, where he scored 16 goals.

From the Italian club is quickly becoming a club in whose ranks Pohjanpalo has scored the most club team goals.

Transfermarkt’s website according to statistics, Pohjanpalo hit HJK 24 times before leaving for Europe. With 17 hits, Venezia is already the second club that has enjoyed Pohjanpalo’s hits. Rizespor, represented by Pohjanpalo in Turkey, is third on the list with 16 goals.

Pohjanpalo spent a long part of his career in Germany, but the responsibility was limited at times and injuries also hampered him. Pohjanpalo scored the most goals born in Germany for Fortuna Düsseldorf, 13.