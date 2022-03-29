Through its main social networks, such as Instagram and Facebook, Foo Fighters announced the eminent, the cancellation of the rest of his world tour, after the abrupt death of his star drummer Taylor Hawkins, who left the music scene in mourning and surprised not only fans of the band, but many artists with whom he shared experiences and music.

This Tuesday, March 29, the group led by Dave Grohl sent a message in which they regretted making this drastic decision. In addition, they stated that they were not in an emotional condition to continue playing without their colleague.

“Take all the time you need right now. We all love Taylor”, was the title of the letter that Foo Fighters dedicated to their millions of followers.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates, due to the surprise loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We regret and share the disappointment that we will not see each other as planned. Instead, let’s use this time to grieve, heal, reach out to our loved ones, and appreciate all the music and memories we’ve created together. With love, Foo Fighters,” the statement read.

Foo Fighters announce the cancellation of their world tour following the death of Taylor Hawkins. Photo: Foo Fighters/Instagram

What did Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins die of?

Taylor Hawkins died on March 25 at the age of 50, a few hours before giving a concert with the Foo Fighters in Colombia. So far, what is known about his death is that more than 10 types of drugs were found in his body, including THC (marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50. Photo: Facebook / Twitter Casa Medina

Why did Foo Fighters never play in Peru?

In 2014, the Foo Fighters name resonated very strongly for a presentation in Peru. However, the group passed by and visited other countries during their tour that year. According to some organizers, everything is due to lack of infrastructure and cost.