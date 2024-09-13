The Institute of the National Fund for Workers’ Consumption (Fonacot) has consolidated new broadcast agreements with prominent business and union organizations in Tampico, Tamaulipas, with the aim of strengthening the financial inclusion of formal workers.

These agreements, signed by Fonacot with the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), the National Chamber of Commerce (Kanak), the Regional Association of Mexican Merchants and Industrialists (ARCIM) and the Federation of Unions of Workers in the Service of the State (FSTSE), seek to promote the low-cost loans offered by Fonacot.

Salvador Gazca Herrera, general commercial coordinator of the institute, highlighted that Fonacot’s credit products have the most competitive interest rate on the market, making this option one of the most accessible for employees seeking financing without compromising their financial stability.

So far this year, the Tampico administration has granted more than 46,000 loans, with an accumulated value exceeding 1.4 billion pesos.

These Credits can cover up to the equivalent of four months’ salary of the worker, with the additional benefit of being deposited directly into the applicant’s bank account.

Payments are made through automatic payroll deductions, ensuring efficient management without the risk of over-indebtedness.

Through this collaboration with the aforementioned organizations, Fonacot seeks to ensure the economic well-being of workers by offering financial support that can be used for various needs, from emergencies to investments in personal projects.

Besides, Fonacot awarded recognition to various work centers local governments for their commitment to financial inclusion, reinforcing their role as a key institution in supporting the working class.

This agreement underscores the importance of joint efforts between the public and private sectors to facilitate access to responsible and affordable financing, thereby boosting the economic well-being of thousands of workers across the country.