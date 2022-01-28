Home page world

From: Marcus Efler

So far still with seaplanes: flagship store for flying cars © TheArsenal

Flying cars are among the great technical utopias. Now a start-up in the USA is opening the first shop for it – and you can buy it there.

New York (USA) – Flying cars are one of the many things that should already have existed according to older science fiction films. In recent years there have been repeated attempts to realize such visions, for example in the form of air taxis – many of which, as a corresponding project by Audi, Airbus and Italdesign, but failed. At the moment, however, there is a gold rush mood again in the so-called “Urban Air Mobility”. The start-up TheArsenal from Miami in Florida is leaning particularly far out of the window: “The car is over”, sounds its founder Patrice Meignan. The company has now opened the “world’s first shop for flying cars” in Manhattan, as reported by 24auto.de*.

So far, of course, a small seaplane for $ 400,000 (approx. 353,000 euros) has dominated the showroom. The Icon A5 has the same name as an Audi, but is dependent on a surface of water to take off and land. Real flying cars should soon be available in the flagship store. However, it seems questionable whether customers will ever be able to use them at all. For everything that flies, of course, you need a pilot’s license. It is a bet with an uncertain outcome whether some states will eventually introduce relief for the so-called eVTOL (“Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft”). *24auto.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA