Miami.- The St. Petersburg Police, on the west coast of Florida (USA), presented their new reinforcement, Spot, on Monday. a robotic dog remote control to be used in cases where it is necessary to send the local agents of the special forces (SWAT).

To avoid the possible rejection of citizenship before the arrival of this robotthe Police stressed that it will only be used in “extraordinary situations” that involve a threat to human life and / or risk to first aid teams and law enforcement.

That is, to respond to a case where there is an armed person, hostage taking, search and rescue of victims in an unstable building, in situations of exposure to biological or chemical hazards, natural disasters or major events with numerous victims, the Police explained. .

Read more: 79-year-old great-grandmother trains with a “goat’s horn” in Ukraine amid fears of Russian invasion

This robot from the company Boston Dynamics can climb stairs, open doorknobs and move over uneven terrain, they reported in a statement.

Spot, which joined the department’s team of agents thanks to a donation from a married couple in the city, has a camera and an intercom that allows its operator to speak and listen to, for example, a “suspect barricaded in a building or who has hostages.”

To tackle the reticence of the community, the Police also explained that the dog does not have a mouth, so it cannot bite, nor can you carry weapons or anything that could harm people or animals.

In addition, it will not be used for crowd control, traffic stops, routine situations, or to “intimidate or coerce” a person who is not involved in a “high-risk incident.”

Spot’s incorporation into this Florida police force comes days after it became known that the US Government is developing other “robot dogs” to support the agents of the Office of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in the surveillance of the border with Mexico, which has unleashed a wave of criticism from activists.

Similar opposition was received last year by the signing of a contract between Boston Dynamics and the New York City Police, who were ultimately forced to break the agreement for $94,000, according to local media reports.

The criticism didn’t stop the Massachusetts State Police from being the first in the country to test another issue of Spot in 2019.

Read more: An unusual birth: Woman gives birth on flight from Africa to the United States