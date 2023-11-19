Sometimes hectic life prevents you from doing basic activities such as eat at established times. Fortunately in cities like Florida There are hundreds of options to enjoy a good dish, even if you don’t have time, as many restaurants have windows to order and pick up the order from the car. But once you have it, is it allowed to eat it during the tour or can this cause a penalty fee?

Since many restaurants have the option to order from car, it could be considered that drive while they are eating some potatoes or a piece of pizza should not be a problem for the authorities. The reality is that although in the Traffic Laws nothing is specified about eat, Yes, it could generate a infringement.

The fine for eating while driving in the state of Florida



Most might think that driving while eating something simple like a sandwich and a coffee shouldn’t be a problem. The reality is that the authorities do not care what kind of meal is wasting away, but it does mean that people do not have their hands on the wheel or that they lose attention due to doing another activity.

According to Florida Department of Transportationactivities that involve distraction from driving as eatadjusting the radio or dealing with children are not illegal activities, but they can generate violations.

He article 316 of the statutes of Florida talks about the careless driving and mentions that anyone who drives a vehicle in a manner that endangers the life or property of someone else may be subject to a traffic violation.

Thus, when a person wants to do an additional activity while driving, for example eatyou run the risk of diverting the caraccelerate or reduce your speed abruptly, that is, have a dangerous driving behaviorwhich allows an authority to raise a penalty fee which can cost up to US$500.

And if for eat in the car it causes a accidentthe driver can be charged with reckless drivingin that case they can face up to 90 days in prison and a penalty fee of US$500 for a first offense, and up to six months and US$1,000 for a repeat offense.

People need to stop assuming that most traffic accidents caused by distractions have to do with mobile phones, eating while driving also implies a degree of risk.

Drivers should always pay attention to the road. See also Colombia goes to fight in the U-20 World Cup

Finally, another rule that is worth taking into account, although it is quite obvious to most, is that it is not possible to consume any type of alcoholic beverage while driving. In fact, authorities can detain and fine to a driver if he is carrying, for example, an open can of beer, even if he was not planning to drink it at the time.