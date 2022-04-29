The governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, took another step in his conservative agenda and this Friday He promised that before his term ends, he will sign a law that allows state residents to carry a firearm without a permit.

The governor promised that the state Legislature will write a “constitutional carry” law, which eliminates the need for a permit for people to carry weapons, and that he will then sign it.

(Also read: The United States detects a case of human infection with bird flu)

“I can’t tell you if it will be next week, six months, but before I finish as governor, we will sign that bill,” he said at a news conference to announce the infrastructure investment.

This initiative is added to others of a conservative nature that he has signed this year in which he seeks a second term as governor, although many are those who assure that his sights go further and he aspires to be the Republican candidate for the White House in 2024 or 2028.

(You can read: United States: Why did Fauci say they had come out of the pandemic?)

Among those initiatives are a new abortion law that prohibits voluntary terminations of pregnancy after 15 weeks, legislation that restricts how schools and businesses can talk about race and gender identity, and a new electoral map that critics say favors Republicans.

And now he has promised a law much to the liking of the conservative base, the “constitutional carry”, a term that refers to the right to carry a firearm, either discreetly or openly, thanks to the Second Amendment of the Constitution, which gives the American people the right to keep and bear arms.

People looking for firearms in the US

“We used to be leaders in (defending) the Second Amendment; there’s like 25 states that have already done that, and I think if you look at the situation now, where the official in charge of these permits doesn’t support the Second Amendment. So, what? why would you want to leave your constitutional rights in the hands of a public official who rejects the very existence of those rights?” he asked.

(Also: Man in the US who spent 32 years in prison is released)

This month, Georgia became the 25th state in the country to pass “constitutional carrying” of guns.

According to the National Rifle Association (NRA), which has promoted this measure for 30 years, Georgia joined Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri , Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

EFE

More news

Zelensky came close to being captured by the Russians at the start of the war.

Suspended deputy accused of watching porn in parliamentary sessions

False gynecologist placed ‘Colombian sticks’ as contraceptives