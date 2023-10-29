Sunday, October 29, 2023, 09:10



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

La Unión won the derby yesterday by 3 goals to 1 and left FC Cartagena B very shaken. The locals came in very energized and as soon as they started, Javi Grillo gave the first warning with a whip from outside the area. Minutes later it was 1-0 after a great collective action that Florian finished. In the 26th minute came the second in a bad clearance by goalkeeper Jhafets that bounced off Luis Castillo and the ball ended up in the back of the net. We had to wait until the end of the first half to see the first dangerous arrival of the Albinegro subsidiary with a shot from Djaka. The locals were able to widen the gap even more with a shot from Garci that went just wide.

After the restart, Pepe Aguilar’s men tried to have more verticality and get dangerously close to the Union goal. In the 59th minute, Álex Compa closed the gap in a strategic action following a corner. The visitors pushed in search of a tie with the locals holding up well to the Albinegra attacks. Reaching the final stretch, Carlos Sánchez had the equalizer, which De La Calzada avoided with a save. In stoppage time, with the subsidiary focused on the attack, Florian killed the match, establishing the final 3-1.