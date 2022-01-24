Florence falls from the bed of his former school “Gobetti Volta” to take a selfie. A 20-year-old died, he was hospitalized in serious condition

A 20 years old from Bagno a Ripoli, in the province of Florence, is precipitated from the shed of the fire escape of his former school, the “Gobetti Volta” institute. The young man died after being hospitalized. His condition appeared very serious right from the start. The 20-year-old along with a friend of his would have climbed over the entrance gate of the structure on the night between 22 and 23 January, probably the two young people wanted to take a selfie. The friend was heard by the carabinieri.

READ ALSO