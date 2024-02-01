Floorball | Finland won the World Cup qualifying match 21–1

Finland's goal ratio in the two matches is 41–2.

Finland the men's national floorball team continued the World Cup qualifying tournament of the sport on the road to crushing victories by beating Estonia no less than 21–1.

From the match, it was allowed to expect the final numbers to be more even, because in the opening round on Wednesday, Estonia beat France 19–2 and Finland, on the other hand, beat the Netherlands 20–1. However, the southern neighbor already allowed five hits in the opening set, and in the next two sets, Finland's pace of goals only increased.

Finnish players Oskari Heikkilä, Justus Kainulainen and Juuso Ahola registered hat tricks to the man. Nokian KrP striker Mikko Laakso (1+4) had a five-point early evening.

Esa Jussilan coached by Suomi secured the first place in the qualifying group and a place in the World Cup competitions to be played in Malmö in December with the victory. On Friday, Finland will face France in the qualifying tournament in Liepaja, and on Saturday, the first team of the second group will face off.

Group winners advance directly to the World Cup tournament.