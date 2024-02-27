Brazil, Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador remain on alert this Tuesday, February 27, due to heavy rains. Peru declared a state of emergency in 100 districts and in Ecuador there are more than 100,000 affected. In Bolivia, the overflowing of rivers forced the authorities to suspend classes in three departments, a situation similar to that experienced in Brazil, with thousands of evacuees.

The Government of Peru declared this Tuesday, February 27, a state of emergency in 100 districts of 17 departments throughout the country due to the impact caused by the intense rains that have fallen since last week and that have caused overflows, avalanches and floods.

The districts are located in the departments of Amazonas, Áncash, Apurímac, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cajamarca, Cuzco, Huancavelica, Huánuco, Ica, Junín, La Libertad, Lima, Loreto, Moquegua, Pasco and Puno.

The National Institute of Civil Defense (Indeci) of that country warned that 444 districts are at risk of landslides or other types of movements, in accordance with the risk scenario prepared by the National Center for Disaster Risk Estimation, Prevention and Reduction (Cenepred).

The Peruvian National Meteorology and Hydrology Service indicated this Tuesday that in the last week many areas of the country, mainly in the north and the Amazon, have been affected by rains, which have increased due to the impact of the El Niño climate phenomenon. .

The abundant fall of water caused serious damage to homes, roads and the infrastructure of schools, health centers and drains, in the northern regions of Piura and Tumbes.

According to reports from the authorities, the Amazonian city of Iñapari, located in the Madre de Dios region and which shares a border with Brazil, is completely flooded.

X-ray about the floods in Brazil

The municipality of Brasileia, belonging to the state of Acre, in Brazil, registers more than 800 evacuees, hundreds of houses and businesses under water. Since 2015, the city was not on flood alert, the year in which the city's river exceeded the level of 15 meters.

A building is partially submerged after flooding caused by heavy rains caused the banks of the Acre River to burst in Brasileia, Brazil. via Reuters-Prefecture of Brasileia

“This is considered the second largest flood in the city of Brasileia with this level of disaster. We are having several cases of evacuations and the city is completely isolated by land,” Mayor Fernanda Hassem assured the Globo signal, replicated by Reuters.

The only land access route to the city is completely flooded and the health centers had to evacuate their patients in canoes, so that they could continue with their treatments.

More than 100,000 evacuees in Ecuador since the end of January

Since the rainy season began in Ecuador, the number of people affected has risen to more than 105,000, the majority in cities and towns that suffered floods, according to the most recent balance of damages released this Tuesday by the Risk Management Secretariat (SGR).

According to the organization, the most recurrent events have been floods (64.12%), landslides (18.34%), structural collapses (7.65%), undermining (3.30%), gales (2.77 %) and subsidence (1.58%). And since January 29, 758 events of great danger due to rain have been recorded in 23 of the 24 provinces of Ecuador, which has affected 137 cantons (municipalities).

Since this emergency began, at the end of January, at least seven people have died.

Bolivia sends humanitarian aid to three affected departments

The most recent government report puts the death toll at 37 and 12,772 families affected and affected in 8 of the 9 Bolivian regions during the rainy season, which began last November.

The Government of Bolivia keeps some educational centers in three departments without classes due to the rains, which caused floods, river overflows and landslides, while several regions remain on alert.



A couple watches from an area affected by the flooding of the Irpavi River, in La Paz (Bolivia). EFE – Esteban Biba

The departments of La Paz, Pando and Potosí are the most affected by river overflows and flooding, according to authorities, who reported destruction of several buildings.

Meanwhile, the National Meteorological Service maintains an orange weather alert for rain and thunderstorms in the departments of La Paz, Cochabamba, Santa Cruz, Beni and Pando.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, reported the delivery of eight tons of humanitarian aid that will benefit at least 150 families who are in shelters in Pando and stressed that “no efforts or resources will be spared” to help the victims.

With Reuters and EFE.