The film about the Flash by Ezra Miller will finally give us the opportunity to review Michael Keaton as Batman after the unforgettable experience of the two Tim Burton films dedicated to the masked executioner of Gotham: but the Birdman star will be able to feel comfortable in his bat costume after 30 years of inactivity?

While George Clooney denies his return as Batman in the Flash, therefore, Michael Keaton actually seems more comfortable than we thought with the resumption of the superhero activity: the actor, unexpectedly, even declared that still fit perfectly into the costume worn in 1989 for the Tim Burton film!

It was revealed by Keaton himself during a host by Stephen Colbert: “I already did“in fact, the actor replied to the conductor who asked him how difficult it was to wear the costume and if this had needed some precautions to allow ours to enter it.

Not a bad result if we consider the time elapsed since 1989’s Batman and the fact that ours Michael Keaton just a month ago celebrated his 70 years: for our part, in short, we can only congratulate him! Meanwhile, let’s see what Ben Affleck said about his return as Batman.