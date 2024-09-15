When it came to light on September 12, 2024 that Flappy Bird would return from oblivion there was much joy. There were players who thought that its creator was probably involved. But in reality this is not the case, and he himself denounced it.

We are referring to Vietnamese developer Dong Nguyen, who confirmed through his Twitter account that he has nothing to do with the return of his work, and incidentally made a complaint about it.

Nguyen commented ‘No, I don’t have [relación] with his game. I’m not selling anything. I don’t support cryptocurrencies either.’. This designer was the one who removed Flappy Bird from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Although it was released in May 2013, its popularity exploded in January 2014 and Dong Nguyen earned tens of thousands of dollars from the ads it featured. This made him realize how addictive his creation was, which caused him to feel guilty and decide to withdraw it.

That was in February 2014, and then in August of that same year, a new version came out called Flappy Birds Family on Amazon Fire TV, and later even an arcade machine. All of that was with Dong Nguyen’s permission but that’s not the case this time around.

A supposed fan organization called the Flappy Bird Foundation led by Michael Roberts acquired the game’s trademark from Gametech Holdings.

All because Nguyen failed to renew it at the time. Roberts is also the head of 1208 Productions, a cryptocurrency company that also claims to be a Web3 pioneer. That has some fearing that the new Flappy Birdwhich will be released in 2025 on iOS and Android, has any relation to this technology.

The only thing that is known is that it will include new characters and game modes. But the fact that Dong Nguyen is not involved in or has approved the project is a clear warning sign.

