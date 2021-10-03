Athletico-PR decided to save most of its holders this Sunday (3), at Maracanã, and Flamengo had no mercy. Rio de Janeiro’s Rubro-Negro ran over Hurricane: it made 3-0 in the first half and only controlled the game in the second stage to add three more points in the Series A of the Brazilian Championship. With the result, the team from Rio de Janeiro reached 38 points, surpassed Fortaleza and reduced the difference to the leader Atlético Mineiro (49 points). The team from Paraná follows with 30 points and is in ninth place.

Flamengo needed only nine minutes to define the victory. From the referee’s opening whistle, the home team pressured the visitors, who were limited to defending and trying to counterattack. Athletico’s strategy proved to be ineffective after 4 minutes. Bruno Henrique advanced on the left and played for Andreas Pereira. The defensive midfielder kicked cross, the ball hit the crossbar and it was up to Everton Ribeiro, free, to deflect to the back of the net.

The opponent’s goal was not enough for Hurricane to take the initiative, so Flamengo went for more. On minute nine, Gabigol received it on the right and crossed to Arrascaeta. The Uruguayan didn’t reach it, but Bruno Henrique appeared to head in to score the second.

The game continued with the Rio team fully controlling the actions and without suffering any kind of scare. The panorama changed in the 37th minute when, in an individual play from the right, Carlos Eduardo dribbled Léo Pereira, invaded the area and was brought down by Rodrigo Caio. Penalty awarded, but soon after disallowed. The VAR took action and found that shirt 96 received the ball in an irregular position.

In the re-encounter with the Nation, it was Mengão! First time almanac of the @Flamengo, which keeps an eye on the tri… pic.twitter.com/0kJIxR7EPe — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) October 3, 2021

Athletico-PR got excited and started to create difficulties for Flamengo’s defense. The pressure, however, ended after 48 minutes. Isla stole the ball from the right and passed it to Bruno Henrique. He took off launch for Gabigol. No. 9 played first for Arrascaeta, who advanced and found Andreas Pereira, free, inside the area, to finish when goalkeeper Santos left. A great goal that defined the score: 3-0.

The second half was marked by the rain that started to fall in Maracanã and by the total control of Flamengo, who didn’t risk much in the attack, took his foot off the accelerator, but was not in danger.

In the next match, Athletico-PR will face Atlético-GO, on Wednesday (06), at 19:00, at Antônio Accioly. Flamengo, on the other hand, will face Bragantino, on the same day, at 8:30 pm, at Nabi Abi Chedid.

