Five young people – three 21-year-old boys, another 25-year-old and a 21-year-old girl – were intoxicated early this Monday in Toledo during a New Year's Eve party. The events occurred after 5 in the morning in a drinking establishment, El Círculo de Arte, located in an old desecrated church in the historic center of Toledo that once belonged to the Inquisition.

In the middle of the party, the young people began to throw pepper spray, which caused them serious breathing problems and eye irritation. Due to their condition, they had to be urgently evacuated by ambulance to the Toledo University Hospital for treatment. Hours later they were discharged and were able to return to their homes.

Several teams from the Toledo Local Police and the National Police also traveled to the drinking establishment and have opened investigations to clarify what happened and determine possible responsibilities.