🚨[EXCLUSIVO] Bruno Valdez is a new reinforcement of Boca Juniors.

*️⃣This Monday the medical examination will be done and will sign until December 2025.

*️⃣There was a principle in agreement with Cruzeiro, but the call of the xeneize changed the plans. pic.twitter.com/abH3qJo6Ww

— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) January 15, 2023