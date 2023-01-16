Although it is not yet official (it will be in the next few hours), Boca Juniors ensured the hiring of Bruno Valdeza 30-year-old central defender born in Paraguay who was without a club after his last stint with América de México.
Next, we will review five aspects that you probably did not know about the defender that DT “Xeneize” Hugo Benjamín Ibarra was looking for so much. Will he become an idol of Boca?
The 30-year-old defender planted Cruzeiro, who after achieving a return to the First Division in Brazil had it closed. They expected him to sign this Monday in Brazil, but Riquelme’s call made him completely change his mind and left the club whose owner is the phenomenon Ronaldo without a chance.
Valdez is the defender with the most goals in the history of América de México, with 27 conquests. Most of them came via aerial play, after a free kick or a corner. In addition, he is right-handed and measures 1.81.
Hugo Ibarra brings him thinking about being a center back, which is a position that urgently needed to be strengthened, but he also knows that if he is needed as a right back, he can do it, since Valdez has also held that position.
Before arriving in America in 2016, Valdez had passed through Cerro Porteño, where he established himself after emerging from Sol de América. The defender was also international with the Paraguayan team, playing in the 2015, 2016 and 2019 Copas América.
América de México played an international friendly against the powerful Manchester City, in Houston, United States, in July 2022. There, Valdez grabbed it with the talented Grealish and in the 58th minute the Guarani defender made him feel the rigor, breaking it in two. The action generated a lot of anger from the City players, but it did not go any further. This is how the new reinforcement from Boca enters.
#didnt #Bruno #Valdez #brand #reinforcement #Boca #Juniors
Leave a Reply