In a world where gender equality remains a challenge in various industries, aviation is no exception. However, in Mexico, the panorama is changing thanks to the courage and dedication of women who have broken down barriers and conquered the skies. We present to you herefive inspiring figures who have left an indelible mark on Mexican aviation:

Emma Catalina Encinas: In a time when flying was a distant dream for many women, Emma Catalina Encinas stood out as a pioneer. Originally from Madera, Chihuahua, she became the first Mexican with an official flight license in 1932. More than a pilot, she was a visionary who demonstrated her skill in the air and her passion for aviation. In addition, her work as an English translator and interpreter for American pilots during the 1930s makes her an icon of national aviation.

Sandra Guadalupe Avila: As a lieutenant of the Secretary of the Navy (Semar), Sandra Guadalupe Ávila has achieved impressive achievements. In January 2022, she became the first Mexican woman qualified to command Beechcraft Texan II T-6C+ aircraft, a milestone that highlights her bravery and capability in a predominantly male environment.

Leslie Santos: With training in Aeronautical Engineering from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), Leslie Santos has shown that the sky has no limits for Mexican women. Her career as a Volaris Ambassador is an example of improvement and dedication. Her message to other women is clear: believe in yourself and demonstrate your capabilities in any area of ​​aviation.

Amelia Earhart: Although she was not born in Mexico, Amelia Earhart is an emblematic figure in the history of aviation. In 1932, she became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, inspiring later generations of female aviators, including many Mexicans.

Matilde Moisant: This American precursor of aviation left an indelible mark in Mexico in 1911 when flying over its skies. As one of the first women to earn a pilot's license in her country, Moisant paved the way for other women to follow in her footsteps in aviation.

These women are not only examples of determination and courage, but also of the importance of female representation in aviation. Her legacy must continue to inspire new generations of women to pursue their dreams in the skies.

The aviation industry in Mexico and around the world is facing staff shortages, and increasing the number of women in this sector is crucial to meeting this challenge.