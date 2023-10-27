‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ is one of the most anticipated horror movies in 2023, since it is a classic video game that was released on different consoles in 2014. Having such an interesting and shocking plot, it was to the giant screen and this October 26th it premiered in Peru. Many moviegoers are eager to see this film about terrifying bears. For this reason, chains, such as Cineplanet and Cinemark, will have this film available on their billboards nationwide.

In this note, we tell you all the information so you can see the premiere of ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’. In this regard, this film stars Mike Schmidt, played by Josh Hutcherson. This character starts working as a security guard at Freddy’s Bear Pizza. However, he did not know that said place is infested by creatures that terrorize everyone he encounters.

In which movie theaters to see the premiere of ‘FNAF’ in Peru?

‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ is one of the movies that will be available from October 26. Now that Halloween is approaching, this tape is a good choice. As you remember, this feature film about terrifying bears was scheduled for November, but, due to the impatience of its community, the producers decided to bring forward the premiere of the video game on the giant screen. Among the different cinema chains where ‘FNAF’ can be seen are Cineplanet, Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK, Movietime, Cinerama and Cine Star.

In which Cineplanet theaters can ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ be seen?

The Cineplanet chain will have the ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ movie available starting this Thursday, October 26, in all its movie theaters nationwide.

In which Cinemark theaters to see ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’?

Like Cineplanet, in Cinemark, all movie theaters nationwide will show the bear movie that will be a sensation with the arrival of Halloween on October 31. Below, we show you what they are:

What are the ticket prices for ‘FNAF’?

The pre-sale to see ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ in Peruvian cinemas, it is already active in the most popular companies in the country. In the case of Cineplanetthe cost of tickets for ‘FNAF’ It ranges between 15 and 30 soles per person. That varies depending on age: adults will pay the highest price; while the elderly and children, a smaller amount. For its part, Cinemark It also manages a similar rate nationwide.

What is the schedule to see ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’?

The movie of this video game can be seen from October 26 at different times. However, in general, movie theaters operate between 2:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.