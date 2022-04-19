Sinaloa.- five injured was the balance of four traffic accidents registered in days past in Sinaloa municipality. Gregorio Véliz, Director of Transit, reported that the mishaps were minor and that they did not leave injured in danger of death.

reports

The most recent was a crash in Cubiri de La Cuesta, where the driver Nereyda “N”, of a white Honda CRV Wagon, owned by Ramón Omar, was the alleged perpetrator.

The alleged victim is the crew member of an Italika brand motorcycle, black with yellow, model 2016, Jesús Alexander “N”, 18 years old.

Due to the injuries, he was transferred by Red Cross paramedics to the Comprehensive Hospital for medical attention.

The second incident occurred for not giving way on Benito Juárez and Eligio Rojo streets, in Sinaloa de Leyva. Apparently the person responsible is the driver of a black Honda Accord, model 2010, driven by Maydeé Acosta Montoya. The affected person is the driver of an Italika motorcycle, red, 2017, identified as Adrián “N”, 24 years old, and was helped by paramedics from the worthy institution.

Another of the clashes took place at the junction of the Bacubirito-Bamoa Station highway. A Toyota car, 2000, blue, is the alleged culprit.

The owner of the unit, who identified himself as Ramón Ignacio “N”, left the scene of the events in said vehicle, but was chased by Traffic officers, who overtook him on the bypass road and the arch crossing of welcoming. When he was stopped, it was detected that he was driving in an obvious state of intoxication and he was sent to the railing.

In this collision, an Italika motorcycle, 2012, with illegible series, was involved, which was manned by José María “N”, 29 years old, who resulted in injuries.

The fourth event was a motorcycle skid in the El Añil community, in which Enrique “N”, 33, was taken by Red Cross paramedics to the hospital for his injuries.