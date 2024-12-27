Five communities on yellow alert due to fog, in addition to Cádiz due to wind and rough seas

Five communities are on yellow alert (risk for certain activities) due to fog that will disappear in the early hours of the morning and that in the case of Castilla y León will leave a visibility of 100 meters, while the Andalusian province of Cádiz is on warning due to wind and rough seas.

In addition to Castilla y León, the following are under yellow warning due to fog: Aragón, Galicia, Castilla-La Mancha and Catalunya, according to the predictions of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

In large areas of the plateau in Castilla y León and also in the north of Burgos and in Bierzo de León, visibility due to the fog will be 100 meters and they can be freezing and cloudy.

In the center of Lugo (Galicia), south of Huesca (Aragon), Tajo Valley (Toledo) and Guadiana (Ciudad Real) and Lleida depression (Catalonia) visibility due to fog will be 200 meters.

On the Cádiz coast and the Strait area, in Andalusia, coastal phenomena are expected due to easterly winds of 50 to 61 km/h (force 7), occasionally of 52 to 74 km/h (force 8).

In those areas on yellow alert due to winds and sea storms, maximum gusts of 80 km/h are expected.