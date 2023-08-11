The Iranian delegation to the United Nations was the one that announced the agreement, which they added is the result of arduous negotiations with the US government, which would also involve the release of between 6,000 and 7,000 million dollars in Iranian assets frozen in Korea. South. From the White House they affirm that, although they receive the news positively, they will not soften the sanctions against the Ali Khamenei government.

Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz are the names of three of the US citizens who were released from Evin prison in Tehran, to be transferred to a hotel while waiting for the final ruling of the Iranian Justice to lead them to a possible full release. The identities of the other two detainees were not released at the request of their families.

“Although this is a positive change, we will not rest until Siamak and others are back home, we continue to count the days until this can happen,” said Namazi’s brother, who was also grateful to the Joe Biden government. in a statement for public opinion.

According to statements by the Iranian delegation at the UN, the full release of the five individuals with dual nationality — Iranian and American — is conditional on the release of funds frozen by US sanctions and kept in Korean financial institutions. The money would first be transferred to Qatar and then end up in Tehran accounts, the diplomats said.

“Under a humanitarian cooperation agreement mediated by a third government, Iran and the United States have agreed to mutually release and pardon five prisoners. The transfer of these prisoners out of prison marks a significant initial step in the implementation of this agreement,” the Iranian delegation said in a statement.

Roxanne Tahbaz is the daughter of Morad Tahbaz, an American detained in Iran who has been transferred to house arrest. © Tolga Akmen / AFP/FILE

“The beginning of the end in his nightmare”: Antony Blinken

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, spoke positively about the transfer of the prisoners to the condition of house arrest. According to Blinken, this is a “positive step” on the path to the final release of the five detainees, with whom the official had already entered into talks after leaving Iranian captivity.

“My belief is that this is the beginning of the end of their nightmare and the nightmare that their families have lived through,” said the head of the State Department. However, she stressed that there is a long way to go in the negotiations to achieve the return of the detainees to US territory and stressed that the Joe Biden Administration will not reverse the sanctions imposed on the Government of Iran.

On the other hand, Blinken noted that he is not aware of any more US citizens being held in Iranian jails. Despite this, it cannot be said that there are no other inmates with the same conditions as Namazi, Sharghu and Tahbaz. The men were arrested and sentenced to prison time between 2016 and 2020, all accused of carrying out “acts of espionage” in collusion with the United States government.

With Reuters, AP and local media