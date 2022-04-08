Fisco, Lega and Forza Italia do not give up on the tax delegation law

“For the center right the taxman that’s all”. League And Come on Italy they do not intend to let go of the tax delegation law. Salvini And Tajani they should meet before meeting Prime Minister Draghi next week to unravel the knots on the table.

There League he goes straight, “we do not want to break but for us the delegation law is thus invotable”, the ‘refrain’.

FI he wants to avoid a crisis but has already issued a warning to the executive: the blue party on the battle over the house will not give up and it will be Berlusconi himself who will reiterate this during the blue event that will open tomorrow.

CSM reform, competition bill and other reforms on the table

The conviction is that the problem is political, that there are too many open knots – in addition to the tax authorities there is reform of the CSMthe competition bill and the others reforms on the table – and that therefore the Prime Minister must come to terms.

“He must negotiate – observes a ‘big’ of the center-right – and make us understand if he wants to reach the end of the legislature because otherwise the government risks going to crash”.

Not even 24 hours after the green light of the Cdm al Def – complete with an appeal by Dragons to parties so that they are responsible and aim for unity of purpose with the executive – the tension does not diminish.

Russian gas embargo and budget variance

With the hypothesis in the field of a Russian gas embargo the concern of the political forces of the majority increases as they continue to ask for one budget variance.

The government – observes a member of the executive – could bring forward some measures of the budget law in the summer but he has already made it known that he will move within the perimeter of the European Union. But it is not only the center-right that is pressing against the executive. The 5-star Movement also urges the Prime Minister to act as soon as possible.

Conte-Letta meeting between M5S leader and Pd secretary: the issues on the table

In the past few hours there has been a meeting between the president M5s Conte and the secretary dem Letta. At the heart of the interview – they did know sources M5s and Pd – the main issues on the agenda starting from the war in Ukraine and the measures to support families and businesses and the path towards administrative offices.

According to what is learned, there was also talk of electoral lawwith the request of Movement to accelerate for a proportional system. After all, the pentastellati in the Constitutional Affairs Commission have asked to speed up the pace.

But it was above all there economic situation the highlight of the business lunch menu. For the 5-star movement, the five billion expected are not enough, hence the request – explain the same sources – so that the Democratic Party also takes on an agreed action and is not crushed on the government.

Read has returned to emphasize the climate of collaboration with Conte after the misunderstandings of recent days on the issue of the increase in military spending (dossier addressed by the pentastellato president this morning with the presidents of Defense M5s commissions with the aim of compacting the party).

For theApulian lawyer other priorities are, hence the request made to Draghi of the importance of solutions being short-term and not continuous postponements.

In recent days With you he had asked the ally to respect political positions M5salso illustrated at Premier Draghion the need to prioritize the economic emergency at this stage and to use resources for problems such as high energy and high fuel.

Salvini’s league and price-cuts

A pressing in this direction will also come from League that in the Senate on dl price-cutters it will ask for more room for maneuver.

However, the government is ready to intervene to do whatever is necessary, explained yesterday the President of the Draghi Council.

“With the Def yesterday we announced the willingness of the government and the awareness of the social unease that the prolongation of this situation of high energy prices and inflation in general, especially on foodstuffs, can cause. The availability is there, we must move on different paths “, he added today, relaunching the need to reach a ceiling of gas price.

