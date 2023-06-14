When Mark Stone lifted the Stanley Cup for the NHL Championship on Tuesday night (local time), the Vegas Golden Knights captain himself couldn’t quite believe what his team had just accomplished. “Unbelievable. The way my teammates looked when I was presented with the trophy is one of the craziest feelings I’ve ever had,” said Stone after the decisive 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers and the first league title in the club’s young history Golden Knights. “This drudgery after an 82-game season and four playoff rounds. I can’t even describe the feeling.”