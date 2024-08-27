First Kill: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Tuesday 27 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Italia 1, First Kill, a 2017 film directed by Steven C. Miller, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

In order to reconnect with his son Danny, the father Will, a Wall Street broker, decides to take the family to their hometown to go on a hunting trip. Once there, the family witnesses a murder and the father is forced to obey the orders of a criminal who is holding his son hostage. The father, aided by his old friend Howell, the policeman, decides to take action and save the boy. However, the situation will change and become more complicated when his wife is also kidnapped.

First Kill: The Cast

We have seen the plot of First Kill, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Hayden Christensen: William Will Beeman

Bruce WillisMarvin Howell

Ty SheltonDanny Beeman

Gethin Anthony:Levi Barrett

Megan LeonardLaura Beeman

Tyler Jon Olson as Agent Tom Davies

Jesse Pruett: Agent Lewis

Shea BucknerCharlie Stechel

William DeMeoRichie Stechel

Magi Avila: Adele Fantion

Streaming and TV

Where to watch First Kill live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs tonight – Tuesday 27 August 2024 – at 9:20 pm on Italia 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform.