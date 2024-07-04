After the trilogy of Jurassic World starring Chris Pratt, the series took a break to figure out its direction. Fortunately, the wait will be over sometime next year, as Jurassic World 4 is already in production, and recent leaks give us a glimpse of the story that awaits us.

According to multiple videos and leaks online, Jurassic World 4 It will be a return to the traditional formula that we saw in the Jurassic Park trilogy. In this installment, A group of tourists is abandoned on an island full of dinosaursand it is the mission of a group of soldiers, led by Scarlett Johansson, to save these people from being eaten by prehistoric creatures.

In general, it has been mentioned that this new installment takes inspiration from The Suicide Squad and Jurassic Park 3so we can expect a film with multiple elements inspired by classic horror. Along with this, the appearance of Parasaurolophus and Velociraptor has been confirmed. As if that were not enough, in this new installment we will see a new fight between a T. rex and the Spinosaurus, something that fans have been waiting to see on screen for a long time.

Unfortunately, there is still a long way to go before we get an official look at this film. Jurassic World 4 is set to be released sometime in 2025, and Filming is currently underway, so it will be some time before we see the first trailer.. In related topics, you can learn more about this film here. Also, here you can see the new trailer for the next Jurassic Park game.

Author’s Note:

The world doesn’t need more Jurassic World, it was entertaining at the time but quickly became a mockery of the series. Considering the first installment of each trilogy is the best, it’s likely that the next film will be worth the wait, but that remains to be seen.

Via: Twitter