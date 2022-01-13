The first civilian plane since the start of the riots landed at the Almaty airport. It is reported by RIA News…

It is noted that the air harbor is guarded by paramilitary units. Prior to that, the Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) of Kazakhstan reported that the Almaty airport will resume work on January 13.

Earlier, the press service of the city akimat (administration) reported that the Almaty airport would remain closed until the end of the state of emergency (state of emergency) in Kazakhstan. The state of emergency was introduced throughout Kazakhstan on January 6. It will run until January 19.

On January 2, mass protests began in Kazakhstani cities due to the rise in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge. They later escalated into riots with political demands, including the withdrawal of the first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, from politics.

The most significant clashes took place in the former capital of the country, Alma-Ata. The protesters managed to take over the local airport. On January 7, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that peacekeepers from the Russian Federation, together with Kazakhstani security forces, took control of the air harbor.